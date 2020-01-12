Kyber Network Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $36.23 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002556 BTC on exchanges including TDAX, Zebpay, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,964,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,873,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Neraex, Ethfinex, Liqui, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, OKEx, COSS, Kucoin, Kyber Network, ABCC, Poloniex, DEx.top, AirSwap, CPDAX, Zebpay, Livecoin, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Gate.io, Tidex, Coinone, Bithumb, Coinnest, Huobi, GOPAX, Binance, CoinExchange and TDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.