Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 443. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 15.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp accounts for 3.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 5.05% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

