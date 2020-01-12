LATOKEN Price Tops $0.0842 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $32.01 million and approximately $11,016.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, CoinExchange and COSS. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01982377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00125112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.