LEOcoin (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $541,303.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, C-CEX, Livecoin and Bit-Z. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $541,303.00 and $1,055.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,138.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.01783683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.03274247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00724019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00066977 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00438072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 246,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 245,946,816 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, LEOxChange, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

