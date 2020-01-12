Litecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.75 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $3.75 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $50.88 or 0.00622544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinbase Pro, Koinim and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009992 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000210 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,846,614 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitFlip, Bittrex, BL3P, BTCC, Indodax, Instant Bitex, LocalTrade, Koineks, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, RightBTC, GOPAX, Zebpay, xBTCe, HBUS, Bitfinex, TDAX, Bitlish, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, BtcTurk, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Bit-Z, YoBit, CoinTiger, Trade Satoshi, BitMarket, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare, COSS, IDCM, ZB.COM, Bithesap, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, LakeBTC, Kraken, Coindeal, CoinEgg, Bitso, Bibox, Lykke Exchange, Huobi, CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, BitForex, Kucoin, Coinone, Tripe Dice Exchange, Stellarport, BX Thailand, Braziliex, Coinbase Pro, TradeOgre, Bleutrade, BtcTrade.im, Ovis, Coinbe, BTC Markets, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, DOBI trade, CoinEx, B2BX, Liquid, C2CX, QuadrigaCX, WazirX, Nanex, MBAex, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Koinim, LiteBit.eu, CoinsBank, FCoin, OpenLedger DEX, WEX, Cryptomate, Independent Reserve, BigONE, Mercado Bitcoin, TOPBTC, Exrates, Koinex, Bitmaszyna, Crex24, Bitinka, Cryptohub, C-CEX, Bitbank, Covesting, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Kuna, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, QBTC, Buda, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, LBank, Korbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Upbit, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Bittylicious, BCEX, OKCoin International, BiteBTC, Bithumb, BTC Trade UA, Bitstamp, DSX, Binance, DigiFinex, Graviex, Liqui, CryptoBridge, Bitsane, Coinroom, CPDAX, EXX, C-Patex, CoinBene, BitBay, Bits Blockchain, OKCoin.cn, Negocie Coins, Coinut, BitcoinTrade, Sistemkoin and Iquant. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.