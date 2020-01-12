MB8 Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $9,113.00 (MB8)

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. MB8 Coin has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and $9,113.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00094310 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MB8 Coin Coin Profile

MB8 Coin is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 586,056,388 coins. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.