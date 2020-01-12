Medicalchain Market Cap Tops $892,900.00 (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $892,900.00 and approximately $15,240.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Medicalchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Huobi and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01982377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00125112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain launched on October 16th, 2017. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,656,962 tokens. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

Medicalchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Huobi, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Medicalchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

