Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bank’s earnings. Meridian Bank posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bank stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.80. 1,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,787. Meridian Bank has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $20.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

