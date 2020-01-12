Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Short Interest Update

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.67. 889,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,566. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra purchased 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 416.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

