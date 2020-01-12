Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Short Interest Update

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE MAA traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.35. The stock had a trading volume of 552,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,566. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $140.15. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,407. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,484,000 after buying an additional 346,064 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,300,000 after buying an additional 165,702 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,105,000 after buying an additional 79,357 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,841,000 after buying an additional 632,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,375,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

