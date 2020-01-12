MonaCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00010502 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bleutrade, Zaif and Livecoin. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $56.27 million and $2.21 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,146.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.01774283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.03248978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00611945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00719087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00067109 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00427522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Livecoin, QBTC, Bitbank, Fisco, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

