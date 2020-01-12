Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $364.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00721779 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001830 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,794,040 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

