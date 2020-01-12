MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Capitalization of $892,899.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $892,899.00 and $4,743.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008528 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005568 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 179,571,503 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.