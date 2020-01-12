MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Update

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,092. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,235,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHI Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MRC Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 4,119.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

