M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.85.

MTB traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.99. 545,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

