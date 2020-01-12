Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.96.

Several research firms have commented on MYGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

MYGN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 480,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,468. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after acquiring an additional 509,214 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,782,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,795,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after buying an additional 103,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 101,064 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Analyst Recommendations for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

