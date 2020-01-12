Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 100,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE NTP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 71,163 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 381,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 5,774,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,973,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

