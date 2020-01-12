Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 100,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
NYSE NTP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.75.
Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
About Nam Tai Property
Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.