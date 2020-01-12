Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Short Interest Update

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 8,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $285,763.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,436.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,637 shares of company stock worth $7,055,759 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 79.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 63.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 130,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 48,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Natera stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.50. 925,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,501. Natera has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

