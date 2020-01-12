New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Age Beverages earned a coverage optimism score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected New Age Beverages’ analysis:

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Shares of NBEV remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.79.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Age Beverages will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBEV shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Haas bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at $919,822.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.