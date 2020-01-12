New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

SNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,946,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 135,354 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 473,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 278,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.80. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

