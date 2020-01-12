NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 54.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $300.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00618196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010008 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.