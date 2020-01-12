Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $61,161.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,162.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.01781157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.07 or 0.03258137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00617615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00721326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00066597 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00435981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,139,741,261 coins and its circulating supply is 5,231,491,261 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

