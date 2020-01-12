NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $29.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 582.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $225,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 736,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,703. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.56.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

