OmiseGO Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00008311 BTC on major exchanges including TDAX, Coinone, CoinBene and Gate.io. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $95.25 million and $41.67 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000398 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinTiger, Bitbns, BitBay, Zebpay, Ovis, Bittrex, Neraex, AirSwap, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Liqui, Bithumb, CoinBene, Independent Reserve, Mercatox, DragonEX, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Coinrail, TOPBTC, Vebitcoin, Hotbit, TDAX, C2CX, Tokenomy, Crex24, Braziliex, Iquant, Coinnest, Ethfinex, BigONE, OKEx, CoinEx, IDCM, IDEX, Upbit, IDAX, Coinsuper, Coinone, DDEX, Bancor Network, B2BX, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, BitForex, ABCC, ZB.COM, BitMart, Huobi, Gate.io, Bit-Z, COSS, Exmo, Radar Relay, BX Thailand, FCoin, Tidex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.