Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ORGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 716.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 486,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,531. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

