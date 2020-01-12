OTOCASH Trading Up 27% This Week (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One OTOCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00004659 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Altilly and Instant Bitex. OTOCASH has a market cap of $8.11 million and $65,396.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OTOCASH has traded 27% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00049868 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000654 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTO is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io . The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Altilly and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

