Parachute (PAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,396.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $116,452.00 and $1,396.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,007,022 tokens.

The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

