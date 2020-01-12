PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits Market Cap of $13.41 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $13.41 million and $166,553.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,523.19 or 0.18683489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.66 or 0.06059651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026902 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035521 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001165 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,807 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

