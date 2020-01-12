PeepCoin (PCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $176,287.00 and $30.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001691 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 121,558,304,634 coins and its circulating supply is 82,358,304,634 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.