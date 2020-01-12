Pirate Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $32,454.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 140,960,849 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.