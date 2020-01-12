Power Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $17.36 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Power Ledger has a market cap of $17.36 million and $2.09 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Upbit, TDAX, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Binance, BX Thailand, Bithumb, LATOKEN, IDEX, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

