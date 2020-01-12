Propy (PRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,138.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Propy has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $74,138.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Propy has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,173,586 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Livecoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

