PumaPay (PMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,054.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 32% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $18,054.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.49 or 0.06038373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1,912.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00114730 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Coinall, HitBTC, Upbit, CoinBene and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.