Qbic Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $1,987.00 and $3.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbic has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbic alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic Profile

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbic’s official website is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.