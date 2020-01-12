Quanta Utility Token Trading Up 14.7% This Week (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $304.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.67 or 0.06030229 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026945 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035446 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 997.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00116657 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

