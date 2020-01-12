QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $1.40 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $51.55 and $7.50. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.12 or 0.06024732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 498.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00113807 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,849,926 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.