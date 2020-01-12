Radium (RADS) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Radium has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $694.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radium has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,925,698 coins and its circulating supply is 3,910,509 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

