Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $12,456,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.35. 6,160,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,288,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

