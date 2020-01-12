RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 939,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.11. 283,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,915. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $130.54 and a 12-month high of $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

