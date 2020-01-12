Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 375 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Bank of America set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 328 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 315 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 318.17.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

