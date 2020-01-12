Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Down 43.6% in December

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.49. 394,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,768. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

