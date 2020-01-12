Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.75 ($3.00).

RMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 159 ($2.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders purchased a total of 300,083 shares of company stock valued at $70,219,890 in the last 90 days.

Shares of RMG stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 220.80 ($2.90). 2,977,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.82. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

