Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Update

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:R traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $53.14. 462,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,543.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 57.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 60,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

