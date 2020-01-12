SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $286,617.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000834 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a market cap of $286,617.00 and $256,367.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00166217 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001193 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,216,160 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

