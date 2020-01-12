Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Cap of $495,018.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 68.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. Scala has a total market capitalization of $495,018.00 and $300.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01982377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00125112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

