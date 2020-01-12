SCRIV NETWORK Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $16,367.00 and $45.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

