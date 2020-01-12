SelfSell Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,421.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded up 137.5% against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $152,783.00 and $23,421.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.