Serco Group (LON:SRP) PT Raised to GBX 185

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRP. Barclays boosted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Serco Group to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168 ($2.21).

LON:SRP opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 98.65 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.40 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

