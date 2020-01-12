Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Increases By 24.2%

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 284,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Dolphin Entertainment stock remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,564. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

