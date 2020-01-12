Short Interest in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Declines By 23.4%

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,010,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 82,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Encana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

NYSE ECA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,139,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,497,538. Encana has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Encana will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,211.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Encana in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Encana in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encana in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encana by 31.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

